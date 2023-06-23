Sponsored by the Muny: Broadway's Phantom is STL's Beast

Ben Crawford and Ashley Blanchet star as the Beast and Belle in The Muny’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, running tonight through June 30.

ST. LOUIS — It’s that time of year again, Broadway stars are prepping to grace the Muny stage in Forest Park all summer long.

Tonight is the opening night of the Disney classic that reminds us to look for the beauty within: Beauty and the Beast.

But what does this production have to do with the longest running show on Broadway? Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera (two of my all-time favorites) are stories laced with parallels. The similarities between the Beast and the Phantom are undeniable. But what does that have to do with the Muny's production?

Well, cast as the Beast is Ben Crawford.

And let's just say, Ben is no stranger to portraying misunderstood men. For the past five years, he transformed into the Phantom of the Opera on Broadway.

"The Phantom and the Beast are similar in the ways that people think they they're ugly, but they're not ugly. You know, they wish that people would look inside and see them for who they truly are," Crawford says.

Thankfully, for the Beast, there is one brave, booking-loving young woman who sees past his ferocious exterior. Ashley Blanchet has an extensive list of Broadway credits, from Waitress to Disney's Frozen, but this is her Muny debut as Belle.

Belle is the first of the Disney princesses that she's like a feminist. She's strong. She supports her father. She's not just called Belle because she's visually pretty. She's called that because she's pretty in her heart. She's pretty in her mind. She's a dork. She loves to read. She's intelligent," Blanchet says. "So, there are all these other reasons that a woman can be a powerful, beautiful force besides just her visuals."

These two stars are leading a massive cast of 82 members for the 9 day run of this production.

"One of the great things about being a lead or principal in a show is you have to set examples in some way. At Phantom...I was with that show for five years or so. So, here (at the Muny) it's a little bit shorter. But, in that time it's just about coming in and doing the work," Crawford explains.

You will not want to miss out on this dose of Muny magic! It's a show for you, with a little slice of Broadway, live in the Lou!

The show runs June 22 through June 30, 2023. Along with the live performances, The Muny is partnering with Ameren and Ready Readers to promote children’s literacy in St. Louis during the production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Each night of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast they will collect new and lightly used children’s books to distribute throughout low-income communities. Four collection sites will be on The Muny campus including the Box Office, Purina Plaza, the Lower Parking Lot and Lichtenstein Plaza (near the free seat area).

