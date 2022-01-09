Spooky cupcake decorating kits with Sweetology and Dusty from 93.7 The Bull

93.7 The Bull’s Dusty and the team from Sweetology decorated spooky treats in the Show Me studio.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Sweetology is a DIY cake decorating studio that offers birthday parties, decorating classes, corporate team-bonding events, gift boxes, DIY cake, cupcake, and cookie kits that ship nationally, and in-store decorating every day.

Thursday morning, 93.7 The Bull’s Dusty and Mary put their decorating skills to the test! Sweetology brought in a cupcake decorating kits with all of the spooky details they needed to get in the fall spirit.

Take a look for yourself! Whose cupcake takes home the win?!