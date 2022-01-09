Spooky cupcake decorating kits with Sweetology and Dusty from 93.7 The Bull

Sweetology is a DIY cake decorating studio that offers birthday parties, decorating classes, corporate team-bonding events, gift boxes, DIY cake, cupcake, and cookie kits that ship nationally, and in-store decorating every day.
Thursday morning, 93.7 The Bull’s Dusty and Mary put their decorating skills to the test! Sweetology brought in a cupcake decorating kits with all of the spooky details they needed to get in the fall spirit.
Take a look for yourself! Whose cupcake takes home the win?!
Find further information about Sweetology here.