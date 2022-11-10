Spooky season pest problems with St. Louis Pest Control

Rick and Zach Isenmann of St. Louis Pest Control join us to discuss common St. Louis fall pest control problems and identifying trouble insects.

ST. LOUIS — As the seasons change and the cooler weather approaches, it is feeling more and more like spooky season. But this season, quickly looks a little 'spookier' for homeowners as pests make their way inside for warmth. But luckily, as always, we have the experts to keep those bugs and critters out!

St. Louis Pest Control has been proudly providing service to the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area since 1989.

Rick Isenmann, the owner of St. Louis Pest Control, explained the common pest issues home owners are seeing in the area during this time of the year.

"Centipedes, Ants, Roaches, Spiders, specifically Brown Recluse Spiders. Brown Recluse Spiders are the real pest of concern due to how dangerous they are. They usually are found in attics, basements, cluttered rooms, and garages. They are reclusive so they like hiding places. They’re dangerous because of their poisonous venom. When they bite, they inject their venom into people, and some have a reaction that can cause area of your skin to die and leave a hole if left untreated," he said.

Mice, squirrels, and raccoons are starting to become very active during this time as well.

For more information, visit stlpestcontrol.com.

