Spooky sweets for your 'BOO' with Susi's Creations

ST. LOUIS — Susi's Creations is a small floral and strawberry arrangement business specializing in custom rose bouquets, chocolate covered strawberries and more.

Owner, Susi Nava Hammersmith, runs her small business in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. Susi always knew that starting her own business was her calling.

"I started this business because my parents also own their own. And I decided I wanted to work for myself and I wanted to have my own schedule. So this was the perfect situation for me," Susi explained.

Right now, Susi's Creations has a special offer for Show Me St. Louis viewers. The first 25 people to order will receive three free Halloween themed chocolate bombs with their order.