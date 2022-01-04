Spring hair care tips with Limor Suss

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares holiday shopping tips from Target.

Target makes it easy and affordable for guests to shop for last-minute gifts, with the option to shop up until the last minute using the retailer’s fast and convenient same-day services - Drive Up, Order Pickup and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt, no membership required.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.