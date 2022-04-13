Spring has Sprung at Cold Stone Creamery with New PEEPS Ice Cream

Dana DiPiazza visited Cold Stone Creamery in Arnold to check out some creative new additions to the menu we already know and love.

This Spring, Cold Stone Creamery is featuring a new creation and shake made with PEEPS Ice Cream. In addition, Cold Stone Creamery has also introduced a new plant-based frozen dessert this year made with Silk Chocolate Almondmilk.

The new 'PEEPS Sweet Spring Creation' features PEEPS Flavored Ice Cream mixed with whipped topping and blue sugar crystals and topped with a yellow PEEPS marshmallow chick.

You can also try shaking it up with a 'PEEPS Shake' which is made with PEEPS flavored ice cream and topped with whipped topping, blue sugar crystals and a yellow PEEPS marshmallow chick.

Cold Stone Creamery is also featuring a 'Silk Chocolate Almondmilk' it's made from almond milk and organic coconut oil (instead of milk and cream, which are the components in ice cream) and is vegan.

Cold Stone Creamery has 7 St. Louis area locations. To find one near you, visit coldstonecreamery.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.