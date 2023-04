Spring is in full bloom, and this morning, flowers were blooming in the Show Me kitchen! Bakery Blooms by Amie is a small, woman owned business specializing in floral cupcakes.

Tuesday morning, owner, Amie Lepsy joined Mary in the kitchen to share more about her business. She explains they currently offer 3 flavors of standard and mini size cupcakes. Flavors include vanilla, chocolate, and red velvet. You can learn more at BakeryBloomsbyAmie.com.