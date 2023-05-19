x
Show Me St. Louis

Spring into Mental Wellness with Zeta Phi Beta

The local chapters of the sorority joins us in studio to discuss mental health and their free health and wellness fair.

ST. LOUIS — In 1920, five ambitious black women founded the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated on the campus of Howard University. Their founding principles include Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood. 

Friday morning, Kristen Collins, from the Xi Zeta Chapter, and Yolanda Mickens from the Phi Nu Zeta chapter, joined Mary Caltrider live in the studio to continue fostering these principles in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. They discussed everything from mental health statistics to a free health and wellness fair taking place Saturday, May 20 at L!ve Church from 12-3 p.m. Take a look.  

