Spring into season with these simple home décor tips & tricks

Olive and Opal Interior is a boutique home staging and interior design company. Thursday morning, the local business joined Mary in studio to share simple changes to get your home springtime ready.
Refresh your home in 4 steps:
- Replace heavier textiles with light and airy fabrics: It’s time to pack away those heavier winter throws like chunky knits and faux furs and replace them with light and airy fabrics like cotton and linen, in warm hues and neutrals.
- Fill your existing vases with springtime stems: A quick way to brighten your home for spring is to pack away your winter stems and replace your vases with flowering branches or green leaf stems that mimic the blossoming plants outside. Fresh or faux blooming flowers are always a win as well.
- Swap out pillow covers with lighter and brighter colors and designs: Find new pillow covers in creams, blushes, and light blue and green hues to help your room translate into a springtime vibe.
- Use crisp linen scented candles or beachy scents to shift the nose palette to Spring: Don’t forget that you can transition to spring with more than just visual cues. It’s time to pack away those holiday candles and update your home with crisp linen scented candles or beachy scents to shift into spring. But similar to visual décor, it’s important to not go overboard with overwhelming floral scents.
- Uncover and clean your outdoor furniture for upcoming patio usage: It’s time to take off the outdoor furniture covers and give your exterior furniture a good power wash to be ready for warmer weather. Just like with your interior spaces, add some pops of color through outdoor pillows, rugs or a bright umbrella.
Learn further information at www.oliveandopalinteriors.com or on Instagram @oliveandopalinteriors.