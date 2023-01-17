"Sprinkle A Little Magic!" with local business Pixy Dust Seasoning

Pixy Dust's mission is to create a flavorful & healthy seasonings that focus less on salt & sugar, and more on the healthy spices that make food taste so good.

ST. LOUIS — Pixy Dust Seasoning is a local St. Louis brand that has a focus on flavorful & healthy options to kick off the new year the right way! The local brand follows the tagline “Let's Sprinkle a little Magic!” Pixy Dust Seasonings started in June 2021. Their mission is to create a flavorful & healthy seasoning brand that focuses less on salt & sugar, and more on the healthy spices that make food taste so good.

Tuesday morning, Founder and Director of Operations, Al James and President and Head of Marketing Sales, Chris Crowell, joined Mary in the Show Me kitchen. Al’s passion for flavor and Chris’ love for food, is what created a perfect way to turn a friendship into a partnership.

Al’s grandma Roina and mom Gloria taught him how to cook as a child. After losing his mom to Cardiac Arrest, Al felt it was important to create Heart Healthy seasoning blends that EVERYONE could use!

Some say, why the name? Al’s Grandma had a Fairy shaped salt & pepper shaker and when she would use them she would say “ it’s time to sprinkle a little magic”. So, here they are 30 years later with Pixy Dust Seasoning.

The company offers 9 hand blended seasonings custom designed by Al James & tested by Chris Crowell.

Universal All Purpose Rub

Sugar Free Universal All Purpose Rub (sweetened with Monk Fruit)

Chop House Steak Blend

Kitchen Samurai Stir Fry

Deep Blue Seafood Seasoning

Jerk Pit Jamaican Jerk BBQ

Smoke BBQ

Garlic Pepper - The Divine Trinity

Fajita & Taco

Featured Meals:

Roasted Cauliflower Steaks

Cauliflower steak featuring Pixy Dust All Purpose. Head of cauliflower cut into 1.5 in thick steaks A little olive oil to coat the steak, season with Pixy Dust All Purpose Roast in a preheated oven at 400 degrees

Chicken & Pepper Fajitas

2. Chicken & Peppers fajitas featuring Pixy Dust Fajita and Taco seasoning

A little olive oil to coat chicken breasts & peppers Season breast & peppers with Pixy Dust Pan sear or bake Serve with tortillas, over rice or just as it is

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

3. Brussel Sprouts featuring Pixy Dust BBQ smoke house

Olive oil or bacon renderings to coat brussels Season w Pixy Dust BBQ Roast in a preheated at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes, shake half way through to brown all sides