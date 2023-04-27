Sprinkle Vegetables into your diet with Dried and Sprinkled

Thursday morning, Erin and Jake Mohnke joined Mary in the studio to share about their business, Dried and Sprinkled. The duo says it all started when their garden overgrew, and they began dehydrating the excess into colorful vegetable powders for smoothies. Then they noticed Brynn, their pickiest eater, was sprinkling it on everything because it’s low taste and the colors are fun. So, they put them in old spice shakers, put them on the kitchen table, and let her sprinkle away.