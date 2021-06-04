Loyal to Local: Sprinkled with Confetti STL

Nicole Rhomberg made her own one-of-a-kind jumbo rainbow wall hanging.

ST. LOUIS — Stay-at-home mom Nicole Rhomberg wanted to design her children’s rooms with a bohemian theme. So, she got crafty and made her own one-of-a-kind jumbo rainbow wall hanging.

She posted about it on Facebook, and her creation took off from there. Her business, Sprinkled with Confetti STL, was born.

“I came up with this concept for a 3D cloud effect. I put it all together, and now, I’m sharing my rainbows with everyone in the United States,” said Rhomberg.

One rainbow order takes more than 4 hours to complete. They range in price from $70 to $120 on Etsy.

“Each arc is hand wound with yarn. I sew in yarn to make sure it doesn’t slip, and I do attach arcs together. And I do place a product in the core to maintain the arc shape.”

Her customers use them in nurseries, classrooms, or just about any space that needs a touch of happy.