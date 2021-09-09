SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital holding 'Polo, Party and Purpose' event this month

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital is holding their Glennon Gallop event 'Polo, Party and Purpose' on September, 18. Taking place at the August Busch Polo Club in Defiance, MO. The event will benefit the children seeking care at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Ken Haller, SLU Care Pediatrician joined Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson to share why this is such an important event for Children's Hospital.

For more information, visit glennon.org/gallop.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.