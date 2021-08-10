SSM Health Foundation’s Gala is this Saturday

The night is a chance to have fun and support a good cause

ST. LOUIS — Community Health is an ongoing effort to ensure everyone has the resources needed to prioritize their health.

That’s why this year’s SSM Health Foundation’s Gala invites everyone to RISE to continue to support those that need our help.

The ‘RISE’ theme was developed because the gala is bringing the community together to support the vulnerable in those areas that are often overlooked.

In the Greater St. Louis region, 1 in 6 people struggle with food insecurity, 1 in 20 have trouble finding work, and 1 in 34 don’t have a reliable place to live.

This year’s gala takes place Saturday, October 9 at the newly remodeled Hyatt Regency St. Louis. Funds raised through the gala will directly support programs and resources that address these other social, economic, and environmental barriers to healthcare.

All local and national COVID-19 guidelines will be followed to ensure a safe environment for attendees.

Those who are not able to partake in the evening’s festivities are encouraged to donate and/or bid on silent auction items to benefit SSM Health Community Health.

To purchase a ticket, donate, or learn more, visit givetossmhealth.org/gala, contact eventSTL@ssmhealth.com, or call (314) 523-8044.

