Join SSM Health for their virtual gala on October 10th

ST. LOUIS — SSM Health Foundation St. Louis is hosting a virtual gala this month to benefit SSM Health Cancer Care. The theme is Hope Blooms, and all the proceeds benefit cancer patients.

SSM Health Foundation St. Louis’ vision is to be a place where their philanthropic investors and benefactors can turn their giving into meaningful impact. They exist to propel their vision of SSM Health forward to support patients, families, and the overall communities that they serve.

This year because the gala is virtual, they do not know completely what to expect. SSM Health hopes to get a lot of attendees. It is important to support oncology at this time as Dr. Daneker tells us that the number of newly diagnosed cancer patients has dropped substantially. He says that cancer hasn’t really changed biologically over time, but it is really that less people are seeking screening and care at this point in time.

The Hope Blooms Gala will have live music, inspiring stories, interactive elements, auctions and more! The proceeds will benefit cancer patients, research, and technology and overall patient care at SSM Health.