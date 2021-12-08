St. Charles Jewish Festival | St. Charles County to celebrate diversity through a new cultural event this Sunday

It joins the lineup of cultural festivals in the county.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — This Sunday, August 15, St. Charles County will celebrate its diversity through a new music and cultural event, the St. Charles Jewish Festival.

It joins the lineup of cultural festivals in the county.

St. Charles Jewish Festival will be packed with tons of entertainment for the whole family. It’s all outdoors at Foundry Art Centre.

Organizers are ready to celebrate in a fun and meaningful way.

Headlining the music portion of the festival will be a folk-rock duo known as Rogers Park Band, who specializes in Jewish-Hasidic folk music. The song lyrics, which are in both English and Hebrew, bring an upbeat message of love and joy.

The St. Charles Jewish Festival takes place outdoors at the Foundry Art Centre this Sunday, August 15 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.