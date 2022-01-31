Catholic Schools Week: St. Francis of Assisi

Show Me St. Louis is helping to celebrate Catholic Schools Week

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a rich history of Catholic education dating back 200 years.

Show Me St. Louis is helping celebrate Catholic Schools Week and their theme of faith, excellence, and service to the community.

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson visited St. Francis of Assisi School off Telegraph Road.

You can take a tour and see the amazing things happening at St. Francis of Assisi. Call the office at (314) 487-5736, extension 121 to schedule a tour today.

You can also find videos and other information about our school by visiting sfastl.org. St. Francis of Assisi recently began enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year.

