ST. LOUIS — Now in its fourth year, the St. Louis Meal Pack for 9/11 Day is one of 18 9/11 Day Meal Packs that are being organized in cities across America.

As many as 20,000 volunteers are expected to participate nationwide, packing more than 6,000,000 meals for 9/11 Day and as part of Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month.