St. Louis Area Food Bank Share the Holidays

St. Louis Area Foodbank supports over 20 counties by way of distributing food to those in need through their network of partner agencies.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Area Foodbank supports over 20 counties by way of distributing food to those in need through their network of partner agencies.

Year in and year out the non-profit is looking for volunteers, donations, and much more from the community in order to keep their mission alive.

This holiday season St. Louis Area Foodbank is campaigning Share the Holidays. The initiative is a strong push to help serve those in need during this holiday season. You're able to help by donating, volunteering, and simply being an advocate for the mission.

For more information visit here.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.