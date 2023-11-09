St. Louis Area Foodbank brings together nearly 1,000 volunteers for 9/11 Day of Service

The nonprofit is hosting their meal pack for 9/11 day for a moment of remembrance, hope, and coming together.

ST. LOUIS — The country watched in horror, as the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001 left nearly 3,000 people dead. Husbands, daughters, mothers, sisters, friends were lost. Americans can recall where they were and what they were doing when they heard the news, yet, as two decades go by, the nation comes together each September 11th with one message.

Never forget.

“It is about remembering how valuable life is, and how many things we do not have control of,” says Tracey Swabby, Base Program Director.

Now, the St. Louis community is coming together in remembrance.

“It is about turning a day of tragedy into a day of service,” says Meredith Knopp, President and CEO of St. Louis Area Foodbank.

The St. Louis area food bank first opened in 1975. The nonprofit serves 26 counties across the bi-state region. Sourcing and distributing food to over 600 partner agencies. For the past 4 years, the foodbank has been partnering with 9-11 day dot org. At the enterprise center, thousands of volunteers unite to pack 400,000 meals to be delivered across the bi-state.

The event brings together people from all across the region including the Air EVAC Lifeteam in Maryville, Illinois.

"We are about an 8 minute flight from here to one of the number one trauma centers in St Louis,” says Swabby.

For this team, it is about being present in the communities they serve.

“They understand that we are just like them, and we are here for them; and we want to be front of mind when you need us,” says Swabby.

Base program director, Tracey Swabby shares to hit the goal of four hundred thousand meals they need to bring their A game.

“So I am going to go to bed early the night before, and we are going to help them do whatever we need to do to help them get that,” says Swabby.

On September 12th, 2001, this country came together. For the St. Louis Foodbank this day is meant to do the same.

“It is that beautiful idea of uniting together, to be a part of something much larger than yourself,” says Knopp.

Learn how to help the Foodbank by visiting here.