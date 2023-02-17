St. Louis based artist 'NandoSTL' signed to T-Pain's label

ST. LOUIS — NandoSTL is a STL based artist who recently signed to T-Pain’s label, NappyBoy Entertainment. His sound is a soul and gospel inspired hip hop that feels like it transcends the current genre. The local artist joined Mary in studio to share about his recent work. His new single Y.O.T.A. turn his tribulations in a terrible year into triumph as he’s joined by his label mate Young Cash and music legend T-Pain.