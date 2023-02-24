St. Louis based company 'Posie Pots' offers luxury custom 3D self watering planters

These modern planters take the gardening industry to new heights.

Introducing the first and only 3D self-watering planter, Posie Pot.

Perfect for busy gardeners or anyone who wants to keep their plants healthy and hydrated. This innovative planter features a built-in water reservoir, so you never have to worry about over or under watering your plants again.

The unique design allows for optimal water uptake and helps to prevent root rot. It’s made with durable, eco-friendly materials, making it a great choice for both you and the environment.

Posie Pots are custom 3D printed self-watering planters.

These modern planters take the gardening industry to new heights with Posie Pots' sophisticated yet simple patented design; you only have to water it once a month.

Investors, wholesale buyers, community leaders and business leaders can experience the future of entrepreneurship at DEI3 Demo Day on April 6, where UMSL Accelerate will celebrate six of the St. Louis region's most promising Founders.

You'll have the chance to hear the DEI3 Founders pitch, get a hands-on look at their businesses through interactive startup stations, and be the very first to view the new UMSL Accelerate documentary.

You can meet 17+ Founders at UMSL Accelerates Demo Day event on April 6. It's taking place at the ED Collabitat on South Campus at the University of Missouri - St. Louis. Location is 2993 South Drive, St. Louis, MO 63121.



For more information on the event, visit here.

For more information on purchasing a Posie Pot, visit posiepot.com.