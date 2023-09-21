St. Louis Battlehawks showcase new suite life ahead of 2024 season

Coming off of a strong 2023 season, the Battlehawks are preparing to go even further this season, but they aren't the only ones getting ready. Battlehawks front office is working extremely hard as well to bring something new for fans to enjoy. This season fans can look forward to the relaunch of the Battlehawks Bridge as well as a new, all-inclusive food package for the suites. The suites are decked with new televisions as well to enjoy the game wherever you may be within the bridge.