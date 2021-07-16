Get $6 burgers at over 40 participating restaurants during St. Louis Burger Week

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Burger Week runs July 18 – 25, 2021, and event organizer Brittany Forrest joined Show Me St. Louis on Television Plaza with the details on what to expect.
Participating locations will be offering $6 burgers, and there are over 40 area restaurants to choose from.
For more information and to see all the participating restaurants, visit burgerweekstlouis.com. Follow along on Instagram for more updates.
Presenting sponsors for St. Louis Burger Week are Brown & Crouppen, Dogfish Head, Gordon Food Service, and Shake Shack.