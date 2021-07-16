Get $6 burgers at over 40 participating restaurants during St. Louis Burger Week

St. Louis Burger Week runs July 18 – 25.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Burger Week runs July 18 – 25, 2021, and event organizer Brittany Forrest joined Show Me St. Louis on Television Plaza with the details on what to expect.

Participating locations will be offering $6 burgers, and there are over 40 area restaurants to choose from.

For more information and to see all the participating restaurants, visit burgerweekstlouis.com. Follow along on Instagram for more updates.