St. Louis Children's Choirs celebrates 45 year of music

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Children's Choirs is hosting their 45th Anniversary Celebration Concert this April at Powell Hall.



Featuring the world premiere of eight choral music works performed by over 300 talented singers - aged 6 to 18 – the Choir is celebrating 45 years of artistry and excellence. Accompanied by gifted instrumentalists, the choristers will be joined by over 100 alumni from across our country. The concert will also pay tribute to Barbara Berner, who is passing her baton after 25 years as Artistic Director. In addition to being Barbara's final performance, this is the final event at Powell Hall before they close for Centennial renovations.



Ticket sales are now open! Visit slccsing.org for more information.