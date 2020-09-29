x
Local expert from St. Louis Christmas Decor shares tips on making Halloween decorations last until Christmas

Courtney Budelman from Show Me St. Louis talked to an expert at Christmas Decor, a professional holiday decorating company.

ST. LOUIS — With everything that has happened in 2020, more and more people are starting to decorate for the holidays early. It makes things more festive and gives people something to look forward to.

Courtney Budelman from Show Me St. Louis talked to an expert at Christmas Decor, a professional holiday decorating company, for tips on how to make those decorations last from Halloween all the way to Christmas.

He shared ideas such as putting up a Christmas tree and using Halloween decorations on it or using a wreath on the door that can have colors changed out for each holiday.

St. Louis Christmas Decor is located at 1130 Hobbs Mill Drive in Ballwin, Missouri. For more information, call (314) 471-0088 or visit stlouischristmasdecor.com.

