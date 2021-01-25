x
The city of St. Louis is set to start a co-responder program for behavioral health emergencies

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is set to become one of the first in the country to start a co-responder program.

The new program will redirect 911 calls from people in behavioral health emergencies to trained behavioral health professionals.

The city says it will help people in all kinds of emergences get the help they need more quickly.

If you or someone you know if facing a mental health, substance abuse or other behavioral health emergency, call (314) 469-4908 or contact Behavioral Health Response online at bhrstl.org.

New program in St. Louis will direct mental health 911 calls to therapists
"The dispatch staff learning when to deflect those calls to us is an important step for saving people's lives when they're really in the midst of a crisis" ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is leading the way. The city is partnering with Behavioral Health Response, or BHR, to hand over certain 911 calls to mental health therapists.
ksdk.com |Jan 04, 2021