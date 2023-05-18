St. Louis County Greek Festival returns to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church Memorial Day weekend

This is the first time St. Louis County Greek Festival is back in-person since the Covid-19 pandemic.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Greek Festival returns to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church on Memorial Day weekend.

This is the first time they've been back in-person since Covid. There will be live music, traditional dancing, tours of the church, vendors and of course the fabulous food!

The festival will run May 26-29. This year, debit and credit is only accepted for payment, no cash. For more information, click HERE.

Thursday morning, life-long volunteer, Bessie Theodoro, joined Mary in the Show Me kitchen with a spread of traditional Greek dishes to preview the annual event. She even shared her recipe for authentic Greek Baklava.





Bessie's Baklava

Yield: 15" x 18" pan (100 pieces)

Ingredients:

2 lbs. shelled walnuts or pecans

3/4 cup sugar

4 tsp cinnamon

2 lbs. sweet butter, melted

2 pounds phyllo

Syrup:

4 cups sugar

3 cups water

1/2 cup honey

1 stick cinnamon

1/2 lemon juice

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Mix nuts, sugar and cinnamon together and put aside. Grease pan well with melted butter. Lay out six pastry sheets in pan, one at a time, buttering each one. Sprinkle with nut mixture. Repeat this process until you have six sheets left on top.