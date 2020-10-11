Adapt your holiday plans to prevent the spread of COVID-19

While cases continue to rise in the St. Louis area, we must take caution when planning holiday events.

ST. LOUIS — We’ve had to adapt so many of our favorite events and traditions this year from birthdays to weddings to festivals and more. The St. Louis County Health Department is urging all of us to adapt our holiday plans as well. COVID-19 cases have spiked in the county and the greater region and they say it is up to us to protect our families, friends, and neighbors and stop the spread of the disease. Christopher from the St. Louis County Health Department is here to tell us more.

Christopher starts by saying that the situation in St. Louis County right now is very serious. He says we have seen the average number of daily cases double in the last month. Even more distressing, it has gone up 50% just in the last week. We all need to work together to reduce that number and eliminate this surge.

Christopher also says that what we need is knowledge as that is what empowers us to make the right decisions. Even if you don’t have symptoms from COVID-19, you can still spread it. Just because you may be ok, doesn’t mean that everyone you come in contact with would be. Although it has been tough, we all have to stick together.

If you have questions about COVID-19 or want to learn more about the latest local numbers and the recommendations to minimize cases here, visit stlcorona.com.

