St. Louis County Library Foundation seeks support this Give STL Day

ST. LOUIS — Not many people know that the St. Louis County Library has a Foundation.

The Foundation was formed in 1999 to serve as the 501c3 arm of St. Louis County Library. In that role, the Library Foundation is a champion and financial supporter of the St. Louis County Library District.

The foundation makes sure their 20 branches serve as community hubs that provide free books to children for literacy support, access to an accredited adult high school education program, technology to bridge the digital divide, fresh produce and meals to aid in hunger relief, tutoring services for students, rental assistance for families in need, and so much more!

The Foundation empowers SLCL to continue to provide vital resources and services, like the ones mentioned above, which are not funded by library tax dollars.

Through community partnerships like Operation Food Search and the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, among others, they aim to empower and inspire everyone throughout the region.

