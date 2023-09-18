St. Louis County Library hosting Little Readers Festival

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Library will host the annual Little Readers Festival on Saturday, September 23rd from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Florissant Valley Branch (195 New Florissant Rd. S.). The event will feature activities, shaved ice, free books, performances by Ms. Libby, story time with Pete the Cat and more. The Festival is recommended for families with children ages 0-5.