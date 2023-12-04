St. Louis County Library to host Community Autism Expo on Saturday

The free community event is on Sat. April 15th from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Parkview Branch.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Library will host a Community Autism Expo on Saturday, April 15 from 11:00am until 1:00 pm at the Parkview Branch, located at 8400 Delport, St. Louis, MO 63114.

The Expo will provide information for families with children on the autism spectrum. Representatives from area organizations will be on hand to discuss their services, and library staff will share resources available at the library. The Expo is free and open to the public.

Attendees will learn about services and resources available for individuals and their families, especially for young adults who are navigating their entrance to adulthood.

Participating local support agencies include:

Artists First

EasterSeals Midwest

Freddie Ford Family Foundation

Special School District of St. Louis County

St. Louis ARC

St. Louis County Library

UMSL Succeed Program

Attendees will also learn more about resources available at the library such as Sensory Story Time, which provides a soothing environment for children to enjoy a story and other fun activities. The program uses props, toys and tactile objects, to offer children a variety of ways to process the information being presented.