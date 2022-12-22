St. Louis Crisis Nursery believes every child deserves to be safe and happy

For more than 36 years, the nursery has operated as a safe haven for children when they are experiencing a family crisis.

ST. LOUIS — “We know that parenting is difficult, and for so many parents they do not have that support system,” says Linsay Kyonka, Sr. Program Quality and Evaluation Director, Saint Louis Crisis Nursery. “They do not have that family member to reach out to when they have to go to the hospital or if they an infant that has been crying for nights on end. They do not have anyone they can turn to for support.”

Every child deserves to be safe and happy, and it is this mission that the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery continues to strive toward. For more than 36 years now, the nursery has operated as a safe haven for children as young as infants all the way to 12 years old when they are experiencing a family crisis. With 5 nursery locations, open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, the nursery sees around 4,000 kids annually. However, their mission goes beyond providing just the necessities for these children.

“When we think about the impact on trauma, we think about the holistic impact on children,” says Kyonka. “I know you mentioned a recent school shooting that is just one of many things our children are facing, we think of violence in the community that’s been up, or kids that are seeing scary things at home, and what we know is that can really impact a child’s sense of safety wherever they are.”

Oftentimes children and parents who come through the nursery doors have experienced trauma; therefore, the entire nursery is designed to be trauma responsive. Whether it is through their staff, volunteers or clinical therapists, this space is meant to help these kids feel safe. The non-profit hopes to provide the support that parents need in this community by offering a non-judgmental space open to everyone. They hope to reconnect families. In fact, more than 99% of these children return home. But because of the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery, it is these times of need where they are reminded, they are not alone.

Learn further information at crisisnurserykids.org.

