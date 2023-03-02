St. Louis Etiquette shares tips on celebrating Valentine's Day for children

ST. LOUIS — Etiquette Saint Louis students started in 2000 as a way to help professionals and young people display confidence and comfort in all settings. Today, they offer programs throughout the country including Corporate America, cotillion and children's programs in the St. Louis metropolitan area. They believe the ability to make people feel comfortable is not only relevant but critical in today’s world.
Owner, Melenie Broyles joined Mary studio to share tips for children and adults ahead of Valentine’s Day. Take a listen!
