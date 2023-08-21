St. Louis family 'swimming across America' to honor loved one's battle with brain cancer

ST. LOUIS — Swim Across America St. Louis is one of 24 open water swims held across the U.S. by the national nonprofit organization Swim Across America. The 8th annual Swim Across America – St. Louis Open Water Swim, in support of cutting edge research at Siteman Cancer Center, will be held on Saturday, August 26, in Alpine Lake at Innsbrook Resort in Innsbrook, Missouri. Swimmers, volunteers, boaters, kayakers and standup paddle boarders are invited to participate and help make waves in the fight against cancer. Registration for the St. Louis swim is at: swimacrossamerica.org/stlouis .

Monday morning, Jen Traube, of Team JCT Swim Strong, and Bill Wilson, Event Director, stopped by Show Me St. Louis. In memory of it being five years after losing his brother, John C. Traube, to brain cancer, his brother, Steve Traube, presented wife Jen and family with a challenge – and an opportunity to honor John’s life by doing what he loved – by swimming in five Swim Across America charity swims between May and September of 2023. The family accepted the challenge and created Team JCT Swim Strong, in honor of John C. Traube, and are literally swimming their way across America participating in Swim Across America open water swims in Tampa (May), Charleston/Kiawah Island (June), Nantucket (July), and will be swimming in St. Louis. STL is the Traube family's hometown. Their final swim will be September 30 under the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.