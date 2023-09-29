St. Louis film director releases new drama film Loved 1s

“Loved 1s” is an engaging and heartfelt short film, skillfully crafted by the talented Eric “Remrod” Mayes, a visionary writer and director from STL.

ST. LOUIS — Loved 1s is an engaging and heartfelt short film, skillfully crafted by the talented Eric “Remrod” Mayes, a visionary writer and director from the vibrant city of St. Louis, Missouri. This captivating film follows a close-knit group of childhood friends as they navigate the triumphs and tribulations of life throughout their urban community.

Mayes is the director behind the film. Friday morning he sat down with me live in the studio to chat about his film and the process of creating it.