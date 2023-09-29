St. Louis film director releases new drama film Loved 1s

ST. LOUIS — Loved 1s is an engaging and heartfelt short film, skillfully crafted by the talented Eric “Remrod” Mayes, a visionary writer and director from the vibrant city of St. Louis, Missouri. This captivating film follows a close-knit group of childhood friends as they navigate the triumphs and tribulations of life throughout their urban community.
Mayes is the director behind the film. Friday morning he sat down with me live in the studio to chat about his film and the process of creating it.
Interested? You can see the short film for yourself. It will be premiering at the MX Movie Theatre from October 4 through October 8. The film runs 23 minutes. To learn more, watch the video above.