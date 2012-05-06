The St. Louis Microfest returns for its 26th year in Forest Park in the Upper Muny Parking lot on May 6.

Tickets are on sale now for the beer tasting festival that offers festival goers the chance to sample craft beers, taste delicious local cuisine, and enjoy live music throughout each session. Proceeds from St. Louis Microfest directly benefit local non-profit Lift For Life Gym as the organization's largest fundraiser of the year, helping support summer and fall programming.

More than 125 local and national craft breweries will be featured at the event. Festival activities include an entertainment by Steve Ewing Saturday afternoon and Chris Shepherd Band Saturday evening, a 5k MicroRun on Saturday morning, and tasty food vendors to compliment the many brews available each session.

VIP and general admission tickets to Microfest can be purchased for either of the following sessions:

· Saturday, May 6, 12-4 p.m.

· Saturday, May 6,, 5:30-9:30 p.m.