St. Louis mom competing in the quarterfinals for national ‘Super Mom’ title

Super Mom 2023 is a contest in search of one extraordinary woman to take the title of Super Mom 2023. The winner will be awarded $20,000, a 2-page feature in Woman's World magazine, and a weekend getaway in Palm Springs, California!

Monday morning, St. Louis mom, Chelsea Tart, joined Mary in studio. The mother is in the quarterfinals to be named Super Mom! You can vote for her by visiting https://thesupermom.org/2023/chelsea-tart. All proceeds for a Hero Vote go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.