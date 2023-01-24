St. Louis mother shares her story of interracial adoption in latest novel, 'Seeking Forgiveness'

ST. LOUIS — Lea Rachel is an author. She has written a number of fiction and non-fiction books, her latest – just published in October, 2022 – is a semi-autobiographical memoir titled “Seeking Forgiveness.” It tells the story of a white mother who adopts a Black child and finds she has no idea what she is doing. Mirroring Rachel’s own life, this action-packed, fast-paced novel provides a glimpse into the experience of a what it is like raising an inter-racial family in the United States today.
Tuesday morning, Rachel joined Mary in the Show Me studio to share the power of her story and her hope to inform others about interracial adoption.
Lea Rachel has a public reading and signing event for Seeking Forgiveness at the St. Louis Public Library, Machacek location, coming up in just a few weeks on Saturday, February 18, at 2:00p.m.
Find further information at the book at learachel.com.