St. Louis native pens new book 'The Minimum Method: The Least You Can do to be a Stronger, Healthier, Happier You'

Tuesday morning, celebrity wellness expert, Joey Thurman, joined Mary in studio to share about his upcoming book “The Minimum Method: The Least You Can do to be a Stronger, Healthier, Happier You.”

The STL native explains when it comes to looking and feeling your best, less really can be more. Thurman’s book is designed to help readers discover how to maximize your sleeping, eating, exercising—even thinking and breathing—with minimum effort.

In studio, Thurman shared the importance of regulating your circadian rhythm, understanding how to get maximum results when exercising, what foods to add, and the importance of taking care of yourself.