St. Louis Neurotherapy Institute offers a non-invasive, drug-free therapy for the aging brain

Dr. Jason Rhodes from the St. Louis Neurotherapy Institute explains the process of neurofeedback.

ST. LOUIS — As you age, you might be finding your brain is not as sharp as it once was! Monday morning, we are brought in the experts from St. Louis Neurotherapy Institute to share tips for an aging brain.

Dr. Jason Rhodes is the founder of the St. Louis Neurotherapy Institute. His team believes maintaining a healthy brain is just as important as maintaining overall health through exercise and good nutrition, maintaining blood pressure, and keeping a healthy weight.

They offer CogniCare, a specialized program for seniors experiencing cognitive decline and memory issues (aka those “Senior Moments”). If you are 65 or older, Medicare coverage may be available.

Beyond treating memory issues, the institute offers drugless, non-invasive approach to alleviate symptoms associated with: ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorders, Anxiety, Insomnia, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Learning Disorders, Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia, Migraine and Tension Headaches, and Vertigo.

For further information or to book your initial consultation, call (314) 983-9355 or visit stlneurotherapy.com.

