St. Louis organization searching for 300 mentors

ST. LOUIS — Black 365 is a partnership between MANUP Global and BBBSEMO as a community initiative to obtain 300 black male & female mentors in 65 days. They are striving to show little black boys and girls that they don’t have to walk in life alone and that there are people committed to not only their success, but their life and well-being.
Sign up to become a mentor: Complete a mentorship application and join their campaign to recruit 300 Black Male and Female mentors in 65 days. All you need is your driver’s license and 2-3 references to start making a difference.