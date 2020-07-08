Your guide to the perfect patios thanks to St. Louis Magazine's George Mahe

It seems like everyone is on the hunt for the perfect patio right now. St. Louis Magazine's Dining Editor George Mahe tells us about some of the best in the area.

ST. LOUIS — You don’t have to choose between ambiance and food - there are plenty of patios in St. Louis that offer both. Mahe dedicated an article to that in St. Louis Magazine, based off of a reader’s question.

So, here’s his list. But keep in mind, it’s not his whole list. We think Mahe could talk for hours about great patios, but we had other important topics to cover on the St. Louis dining scene. More on those later but first, that list…

Cinder House: Mahe says, “You forget about Cinder House because it’s on the 8th floor of the Four Seasons. Great view, great food, some of it’s covered, some of it isn’t.”

Mahe says, “You forget about Cinder House because it’s on the 8th floor of the Four Seasons. Great view, great food, some of it’s covered, some of it isn’t.” Vicia: Mahe says, “Vicia has this Al Fresco program, and they’ve got tables undercover. They’ve got ‘em on sidewalk and in grass. If you see that on a night, it’s just lovely dining. It’s not full service but man, it sure is cool.”

Mahe says, “Vicia has this Al Fresco program, and they’ve got tables undercover. They’ve got ‘em on sidewalk and in grass. If you see that on a night, it’s just lovely dining. It’s not full service but man, it sure is cool.” 801 Chophouse: “It’s a chophouse - it’s expensive. But there’s a happy hour there from 4-6 that works on the patio, too, and that’s my tip of the day there.”

“It’s a chophouse - it’s expensive. But there’s a happy hour there from 4-6 that works on the patio, too, and that’s my tip of the day there.” Sasha’s: “There’s parklets popping up where they reclaim a few street parking spots. Sasha’s does a great job at that.”

“There’s parklets popping up where they reclaim a few street parking spots. Sasha’s does a great job at that.” 5 Star Burgers in Clayton: “There’s one now out at 5 Star Burgers which has taken traffic dividers, let’s just say humble, and Steve has planted out the top of it and strung lights across it. It turns to this, what looks like a basic divider into something kitschy and fun.”

“There’s one now out at 5 Star Burgers which has taken traffic dividers, let’s just say humble, and Steve has planted out the top of it and strung lights across it. It turns to this, what looks like a basic divider into something kitschy and fun.” Truffles: “The whole thing is covered with mandevilla.”

“The whole thing is covered with mandevilla.” The Crossing: “It has 3 tables behind the restaurant that are all covered and screened in. It’s an amazing use of space.”

Now, on to those other dining topics. There’s a new patio in town, and Mahe was the first to report on this for St. Louis Magazine.

He said, “There’s a place out in Rock Hill called Hangar, the former Slider House. The patio is open today. It’s spectacular. Tall palms, planters, lots of tables, covered space, green space for the kids. It’s a spectacular patio.”

Let’s cross our fingers and hope patio weather sticks around for a long time.

“Patios for restaurants are going to be and continue to be their lifeline for the next couple months,” he said.

You can read Mahe’s latest article here.