The St. Louis Renaissance Festival is back this October!

Get a sneak peek at the St. Louis Renaissance Festival’s activities for this season.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — How do pirates, jousting, and turkey legs sound? The Renaissance Festival is happening this October for its 22nd year! Courtney headed to Rotary Park in Wentzville for a sneak peak of all the festival fun!

Courtney met up with Amanda to get a private tour of this year’s St. Louis Renaissance Festival. She had some fun sword fighting with a pirate before they even got inside the gates! There are 12 different stages of entertainment with everything from music to glass blowing to comedy shows and more.

There are activities for everyone, and there are a ton of different food options. New this year are several different photo opportunities at fun sets like the Pit of Misery.

You can get tickets online at stlrenfest.com or you can purchase them at the gate. This weekend is the last weekend for the food drive where if you bring 5 canned goods you get a buy one get one free ticket. There is also a blood drive going on through the season, and if you have a good report card you can bring that in for free admission.

The St. Louis Renaissance Festival is happening now through October 18 on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am – 6pm at Rotary Park in Wentzville, MO. Learn more at STLrenfest.com.

