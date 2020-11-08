The St. Louis Science Center is back open!

The St. Louis Science Center is open, and they are safely welcoming back guests!

ST. LOUIS — Dana got the scoop on what is new at the St. Louis Science Center now that it is back open. There is something for everyone at the Science Center whether you want to go in person or visit online.

Director of Visitor Services, Doug Stanze, is here to tell us all about the Science Center being open. They have been open again for about a month and a half and have all of the same things you are used to seeing like the planetarium shows, the Omnimax Theatre, and more. They even have a new planetarium show called Gateway to the Solar System.

If you want to stay home, there are a lot of virtual program options. Not only are there educational videos to watch, but some of their in-person events have transitioned to online such as the First Friday Event. Next month, there will be an anime themed event.

Doug is also excited to share that the Science Center has ventured into esports and competitive video gaming. They have partnered with Nerd Street Gamers out of Philadelphia to offer a virtual enrichment program for kids that are ages 12-18. If they play Fortnite or Rocket League, this is the event for you. There are about 3 weeks left in the program, and you can find it online at slsc.org/esports. Education is tied into these games as well.

If you visit in person, there are advanced cleaning protocols in place, and many transaction points have become as low-touch as possible. Reservations are required to control occupancy, and you can make those online, on site, or over the phone. Even when you are participating in outdoor activities at the Science Center, you are still encouraged to wear a mask.

Currently the hours are Thursday-Monday from 9:30am – 4:30pm. Hours will be reevaluated in the fall. Learn more at slsc.org or call 314-289-4400.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.