St. Louis Shakespeare Festival presents 'The Merry Wives of Windsor TourCo'

TourCo will run Tuesday-Sundays from August 1-27. All performances begin at 6:30 p.m. and are free to attend.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival is off to perform at 24 parks across the metro-east with a brand new adaptation of Shakespeare's marriage comedy MERRY WIVES in a 90s-sitcom setting.

Suki Peters, a celebrated Shakespearean director and current Artistic Director of Cherokee Street Theater, will direct this production of The Merry Wives of Windsor (Merry Wives). This is a condensed 90-minute adaptation performed by six actors in a 90’s sitcom style.

Before they take on the stage, actors, Michelle Hand and Mitch Henry-Eagles joined Mary Caltrider live with an inside look!

For further information, visit stlshakesfest.org.