St. Louis Shakespeare Festival happening now through June 27

It takes place in Forest Park, and tickets are free.

ST. LOUIS — Sure, there are Shakespeare Festivals in other cities.

But none are quite like the one here in St. Louis, which is going on now. It’s outdoors in Forest Park, the tickets are free, there is an exceptional cast… what’s not to love?

You can experience the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival for yourself now through June 27.

The entire cast is comprised of actors of color. Tom Ridgely is the Producing Artistic Director and describes what opening night was like. “It was one of those moments people who are there will never forget.”