St. Louis Soap Box Derby taking the start line this Sunday

St. Louis has been racing the Soap Box Derby since 1951. This year marks St. Louis’ 25th anniversary of racing the Soap Box Derby on the Hill thanks to Joe Barbaglia, The Dayton Family, The St. Louis Jaycees Foundation and 5th Ward Alderman, Joe Vollmer.

Friday morning, St. Louis Soap Box Derby Director, Lia Adams, and racers, Peyton Pollock and Kayleigh Pollock joined Mary in studio to share about this weekend’s race. On Sunday, June 11th, 50 kids ages 7 to 18 will race at Macklind Avenue - On the Hill. You can cheer on the kids and take part in the excitement! Learn more at https://www.soapboxderby.org/st-louis.aspx.