St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has variety of concerts planned this holiday season

ST. LOUIS — Powell Hall is a special place to make musical memories this holiday season with the second oldest orchestra in the country.

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has a wide variety of concerts planned from Thanksgiving through New Year’s. There is a lot of music in store for all ages this holiday season.

There are many traditions, but there are also some new things the orchestra is doing this December.

Expect health and safety protocols for audiences. Tickets are selling fast, so now is the time to purchase if you want a seat.

To grab tickets, visit slso.org. You can also call the Box Office at (314) 534-1700. Tickets start as low as $15 for classical concerts and $30 for other holiday concerts.

