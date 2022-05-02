One (1) winner will receive a $25 gift card to the St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain. Valid for one year.

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain $25 gift card Comment-to-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of St. Louis Union Station (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 10:00 a.m. (C.T.) on Monday, May 2, 2022, and end at 12 p.m. (C.T.) on Thursday,n May 5, 2022 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter by visiting the Show Me St. Louis Facebook page at website (http://www.facebook.com/showmestlouis), commenting on the St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain $25 gift card Sweepstakes post, and following all posted instructions. Entries limited to only one (1) entry per person. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor, Administrator or those directed by Sponsor or Administrator. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection. On or about Thursday, May 5, 2022, one (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds . One (1) winner will receive a $25 gift card to St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain. The gift card must be used within one year. No purchase necessary.

Transportation to pick up the prize and all other expenses not expressly provided for above are not included and will be the Winner’s sole responsibility. Conditions, deadlines, blackout dates and expiration dates apply.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winner will be notified on or about Thursday, May 5, 2022 through a private Facebook message to the winner’s Facebook account. Each winner must respond to such notification within 8 hours. Failure of winner to respond with such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification with a valid email address, phone number, and street address after notification and pick up the prize at St. Louis Union Station will call. Valid photo identification may be required by Sponsor in each case.

Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor . The St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain $25 gift card Comment-to-Win Sweepstakes is sponsored by the St. Louis Union Station. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Administrator will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please email mspears@ksdk.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.